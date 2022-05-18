NDP seeks to have Liberal candidate ousted in Chatham-Kent-Leamington
The New Democrats are asking Elections Ontario to investigate the authenticity of signatures Audrey Festeryga used to file her paperwork to run in the provincial election.
In a letter to Elections Ontario, the NDP lays out a timeline between when the Liberal party dropped their initial candidate, and Festeryga submitted her paperwork.
According to the NDP, on the morning of May 12, the Liberal party removed Alec Mazurek as a candidate and Festeryga submitted 25 signatures for her candidacy early the same afternoon.
NDP officials say they looked at the signatures, collected in Chatham, Tilbury and Leamington.
“In light of the timelines and locations of the provided signatures, it would have been physically impossible for Ms. Festeryga to collect these signatures within hours,” writes Akousa Matthews, legal counsel for Ontario’s New Democratic Party.
When reached for comment Wednesday, Festergya tells CTV News she was unaware of the allegation.
More to come…
-
Ontario NDP would bring in law to address Islamophobia, other hate if electedOntario's New Democrats say they would bring in a law to fight Islamophobia and other sorts of hate if elected to form government on June 2.
-
Driver accused of travelling 132km/h in 50 zone in CollingwoodPolice stopped a driver accused of travelling well over the speed limit through Collingwood in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
-
$100K raised for 5 Calgary siblings orphaned in crashFive Calgary siblings who lost their mother and father in a three-month period are set to receive financial support from an online fundraising campaign.
-
Greater Victoria School District urges parents to speak with kids after rash of youth crimesThe Greater Victoria School District (SD61) is asking families to speak with their children after a rash of recent crimes by youth in Victoria.
-
Interim Waterloo regional police chief namedRegion of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says Inspector John Goodman will take over as interim police chief when current chief Bryan Larkin leaves in July.
-
Free permits offered for Calgary's 2022 Neighbour Day celebrationThe annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.
-
Man pushed to the ground, punched in the face in unprovoked attack at SkyTrain station: policeAn unprovoked attack at a SkyTrain station led to a man being arrested in New Westminster last week, local police say.
-
Fisheries Department issuing licenses in N.L. without checking boat registration: TSBAn investigation into a fatal 2020 fishing accident in Newfoundland has prompted the Transportation Safety Board to call on the federal Fisheries Department to change the way it issues fishing licences.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe CountyA Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.