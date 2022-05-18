NDP seeks to have Liberal candidate ousted in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

The New Democrats are asking Elections Ontario to investigate the authenticity of signatures Audrey Festeryga used to file her paperwork to run in the provincial election.

In a letter to Elections Ontario, the NDP lays out a timeline between when the Liberal party dropped their initial candidate, and Festeryga submitted her paperwork.

According to the NDP, on the morning of May 12, the Liberal party removed Alec Mazurek as a candidate and Festeryga submitted 25 signatures for her candidacy early the same afternoon.

NDP officials say they looked at the signatures, collected in Chatham, Tilbury and Leamington.

“In light of the timelines and locations of the provided signatures, it would have been physically impossible for Ms. Festeryga to collect these signatures within hours,” writes Akousa Matthews, legal counsel for Ontario’s New Democratic Party.

Here is the full letter.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Festergya tells CTV News she was unaware of the allegation.

More to come…