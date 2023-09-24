NDP to bring better health care and roads to the north, PCs promise privatized booze sales

With just over one week to go until Manitobans go to the polls, the provincial NDP and PC parties were out making promises Sunday afternoon.

NDP leader Wab Kinew was in northern Manitoba, visiting Thompson, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, and Grand Rapids to talk about both health care and highway safety.

“The Manitoba NDP will deliver better healthcare to northern Manitoba, and we’ll improve northern roads and highways to keep families safe,” said Kinew in a news release.

Kinew promised to restore birthing services to northern Manitoba, and add a new MRI machine to the Thompson Hospital in order to improve diagnostic services in the northern part of the province.

The Manitoba NDP would also support funding for road improvements for PR 280 to benefit Tataskweyak Cree Nation, PR 374 to benefit Pimicikamak Cree Nation and PR 391 to benefit Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, and would improve safety on Highway 6 with more rest stops.

The NDP also promised to launch a sexual assault nurse examiner strategy. The party said that care for sexual assault victims would be available in urban, rural, and northern communities.

NDP candidates Uzomo Asagwara and Nahanni Fontaine said an NDP government would hire seven new full-time nurse examiners to support the strategy, costing $2.4 million.

Kevin Klein, the Manitoba PC candidate for Kirkfield Park, was also on the campaign trail Sunday, promising private liquor sales in Manitoba.

"We have heard from folks from across the province who have told us they want more choice of where to buy their liquor. It's inconvenient the way it is offered currently," said Klein.

Klein said if the PCs are re-elected, they would re-introduce legislation previously blocked by the NDP to allow private liquor sales in convenience and grocery stores.

The Manitoba government would remain the exclusive wholesaler of liquor in the province, Klein said.

Election Day in Manitoba is Oct. 3. Advance polls are now open across the province.