NDP to table 'Our London Family Act'
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, have partnered together to create a new bill aimed at fighting Islamophobia.
“Hate fuelled actions of terrorism have to stop in Ontario. Islamophobia, white supremacy, these things are on the rise in Canada and we all know it there on the rise here in Ontario," said Horwath.
The bill, Our London Family Act, will be tabled in early 2022. It will address the calls to action directed at provincial governments in the NCCM’s recommendations to the National Summit on Islamophobia.
In June, four members of the same family were killed in what is being described as an alleged hate-motivated killing when they were run down by a vehicle while out for a walk in northwest London, Ont.
— With files from CTV London's Kristylee Varley
