NDP wants Alta. gas tax holiday extended to October
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The NDP wants the province to extend the gas tax holiday through October.
Currently, the fuel tax rebate program is set to end July 1.
NDP energy critic Kathleen Ganley said with provincial coffer full, thanks to high oil prices, the province should pass the windfall onto Albertans.
The NDP also wants an audit of the gas tax rebate to see where the money is going.
Ganley said extending the rebate would be a goodwill gesture towards Albertans that could be re-visited in October.
The premier's office said the fuel tax suspension is contingent upon the price of oil remaining above $90 per barrel.
Western Canadian Select closed at $97.71 a barrel Monday.
