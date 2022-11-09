Near-miss caught on camera in Delta leads to fines for truck driver
A truck driver has been penalized after being caught on camera attempting to pass another truck in Delta last month.
The Delta Police Department tweeted a 12-second dash cam video of the incident, which it says took place on the Deltaport overpass on Oct. 19.
In the video, two semi trucks can be seen driving toward the camera. The one farther behind attempts to pull into oncoming traffic to pass the truck in the lead, only to swerve back behind the lead truck when the driver with the camera honks their horn.
1/2 On Oct 19, the #DPD Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit was sent the following dash cam video showing a container truck heading eastbound on the Deltaport overpass attempting to pass another eastbound tractor, narrowly missing a head on collision.@CstUsipiuk pic.twitter.com/iCzLmIWZOX— Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) November 9, 2022
Police said they "worked with partner agencies to investigate and identify the driver," who was issued two tickets as a result of the near-miss.
The driver was fined $368 for driving without due care and another $109 for crossing a double solid line.
Those offences also come with a total of nine licence penalty points.
