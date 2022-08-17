Near North Crime Stoppers sees record number of tips

Officials from Near North Crime Stoppers say over the past couple years the organization has received a record number of tips.

Often, these tips have lead to drug seizures, arrests and helped solve crimes.

"A lot of times for the police it's a piece of the puzzle to solve the case, information that they don't have so it's very important," said Jean Lemieux, police coordinator with Near North Crime Stoppers.

"Just so far this year, in seven months at the end of July, we had received 500 tips which lead to 15 arrests so far," he added.

"So the information is valuable to the police."

The charitable organization is also back to hosting its annual gold tournament, which will take place Aug. 26.

Lemieux said they are encouraging people to sign up as Crime Stoppers relies on fundraising initiatives.

For more information on the 24th Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament visit their website.