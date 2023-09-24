Near North Crime Stoppers thank community partners with formal Gala

Over the weekend, the Near North Crime Stoppers in North Bay held a formal gala at the Davedi Club to thank community partners for their support of the program.

The celebration recognized the work police, firefighters, paramedics, military, health care workers and other community leaders do to help support the Crime Stoppers program in the North Bay area.

Crime Stoppers staff acknowledged that reporting tips anonymously all comes down to trust and the support from these leaders helps the community secure that trust.

"We're really operating as an independent partner which helps bolster that trust,” said Brandon Fenton, the Near North Crime Stoppers board chair.

“But our relationships across the community and the trust that builds again is foundational to the program's success."

Latest statistics show that as of August in the North Bay nearly 1,800 arrests have been made with $66 million worth of drugs and property seized as a result of tips.

Crime Stoppers has been operating in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts since 1988.