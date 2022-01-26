Near North District School Board runs out of N95 masks

The union representing teachers says the Near North District School Board had enough N95 masks for the first eight days of in-person learning after school resumed, but has now run out.

The board was provided with 14,000 masks when it asked for 40,000. Wednesday marked the eighth day of in-person learning and the union said the school board is out of masks.

“Our government made numerous comments that they were going to provide N95 for all of our members, so why we’ve run out is incomprehensible,” said Rob Hammond, from the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario.

“They should’ve known, and this should not be an issue that our members are having to deal with … Some of our schools have a few masks left, while others are completely out. They’re doing the best they can to get by in a difficult situation that the ministry put them in.”

Hammond said the school board has been told by the province that more N95 masks have been shipped to North Bay.