Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolation

The Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.

The two pandemic years have been hard on seniors like Estella Pelkey, who has been a big supporter of events and volunteered her time when she could.

“I haven't been doing anything because I can't get out and around unless someone drives me," Pelkey said.

"It was difficult during that time but now I’m back at it."

The Near North Palliative Care Network is promoting healthy living through wellness activities. It said seniors need to get out and move on from what's occurred in the last two years.

"This year is a year of healing. Being isolated for six months makes your brain lose 25 per cent of the capacity, memory, focus, and also conducive to depression," said Near North Palliative Care Network executive director Monica Do Coutto Monni.

To encourage seniors to be active in the community once more, the palliative care network is encouraging them to be ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release. It’s called the ‘Seniors Sharing The Caring’ project.

The butterfly release takes place to celebrate the life and memory of loved ones that have passed away.

"When you gather with others to do volunteering, you are engaging and interconnecting with like-minded people,” said project lead Hariett Madigan.

Senior Patti Graham plans to be an ambassador for the butterfly release and will release two butterflies for her sister-in-law and brother, who have passed on.

"I wasn't sure how to deal with that. I went to the Near North Palliative Care offices and they comforted me and helped me and since then I’ve been very interested in promoting with they do," said Graham.

The last two butterfly releases were held online. This year's edition is July 9.