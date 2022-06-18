Near North Special Olympics returns with The Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet

While he's no longer with us, Jack Lyons was a big part of the Near North Special Olympics community and now The Jack Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet will be a way to honour him forever.

"Jack was always apart of the equation with special Olympics," said Jack's dad, Mark Lyons.

"You come back a better person from seeing the kids who come and compete with passion," he added.

"You have kids that come last and they're always happy, so to just learn and grow from stuff and to see this shows they are a true inspiration for lots of people."

While athletes were at the track meet to compete and have fun, it was also a time for them to honour their friend Jack.

"I met Jack in 2015 and he was a really good friend of mine," said Carley Tucker, an athlete competing in multiple events.

"I'm running today for my friend Jack. My goal is to run very fast for him today," she added.

It was the first event in close to three years, and organizers told CTV News just to have everyone back together is all that mattered.

"They really miss coming out and competing," said Rob Saunders from Near North Special Olympics.

"Getting to meet with their friends again from the different communities, and they're just thrilled to be back doing competitions again."

Athletes from West Nipissing, North Bay, Sudbury and Manitoulin competed in Saturday's track meet.