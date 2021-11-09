Near-seasonal and dry this week in Calgary; but a look at La Nina

Did you wake up with a little, groaning headache? That's the dropping barometric pressure associated with a classic Alberta Clipper.

Southern Alberta will be spared, but here's a look at the watches and warnings map across the prairies as of Tuesday morning:

I'd like to thank Nintendo 64's original Mario Party for my shading talents, here, even though the advisories align with the provinces. This will take through Friday morning to drop.

The green zone: that's the outset development region for this activity, wherein five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall. As this storm continues east through the northern US, the northern face of this cyclone will drive westward, creating a stationary wave of snow that, in the fuchsia zone, the grey regions (including Winnipeg) are looking at 10 to 20 cm. That yellow-shaded region? Winter storm watches; 25 cm is expected, and the Parklands region of Manitoba (west Manitoba) will see up to 50 cm at its highest points. Lastly, in the blue, northern Ontario will also see a hefty block of snow, with 20 to 40 cm by Friday evening, assisted by additional moisture pickup from Lake Superior.

Further – and pertinent to both Alberta and this storm – is that the Climate Prediction Center in the US stated on November 1st that La Niña conditions have developed. Clippers interact with La Niña conditions by adding that Great Lakes moisture mentioned above, since the jet's more likely to dive that way; hence these heavier snowfall totals.

What La Niña means for us in Alberta, commonly, is a periodic drop in temperature. This past February (a moderate La Niña season), our seasonal normal experienced a 6 C departure for the high and 5 C departure for the low – so, COLD! However, December and January of this past winter were quite mild. There was also 2007-2008, where winter departures were moderate in January and February, yet that December marked 4.5 C and 4.3 C drops in high and low averages, and nearly an extra foot of snow above normal. This is a small sample, to be sure - the first example above represents a moderate event, and the second example a strong event. The early prognostication aims for a moderate event yet again.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, hilariously small chance for showers/flurries overnight, low 0 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: staying clear, low -4 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

