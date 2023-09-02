Over 250 charges laid in OPP crackdown on illegal car rally in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police in Wasaga Beach have been cracking down on an illegal car rally all weekend, laying over 250 charges in the process.

On Friday, officers began their operation to quash an illegal car rally planned in the town over the weekend, laying 97 charges that day.

On Saturday, officers laid an additional 160 charges, according to police.

"Suspended drivers, drivers with no licenses, improper mufflers. Also, several charges under the Liquor Licence Act were laid yesterday, as a driver was arrested for impaired by drugs," said Const. Lindsay Griffin of the OPP. "We want to make sure that everyone who lives here, visits here, who is in the area feels safe."

This year's H2OI weekend social media pages have tried to discourage the infamous "takeovers" that have wreaked havoc on neighbourhoods in Wasaga Beach over the years.

Devin Mackenzie drove to Wasaga Beach for the Rally and said participants wanted to enjoy their hobbies while being respectful.

"For me, it's literally just seeing a bunch of people's designs. Seeing everyone's personalities come out in their cars. And we get to see that all in one spot," Mackenzie said. "All these people coming and trashing everything. They don't want that. So they're really promoting the fact that people have to be respectful. Don't be doing burnouts or leaving garbage around. All good stuff this time, which is really cool to see."

The deterrent has had an effect so far. The heavy police presence in Wasaga Beach has caused the rallies to move to neighbouring towns like Collingwood and Stayner, but at this point, even there, you will only find a handful of cars gathering.

"Police are within the town of Wasaga Beach, but they're also in the surrounding areas, Clearview township, Springwater township. As well as all the other areas that the OPP polices."

Police say that if you violate the law this weekend but are not stopped by officers, investigations will continue beyond this weekend, and offenders could face charges later.