Nearly 100 cyclists hit the road for Fall Colours Bike Ride in Guelph

Nearly 100 cyclists hit the streets of Guelph for the first ever Fall Colours Bike Ride.

The event was put on by the Guelph Coalition for Active Transport (GCAT) for riders to enjoy the autumn scenery and help raise awareness about the environmental impacts of choosing cycling as a primary mode of transportation.

‘The purpose is to see the fall colours. It’s also to make people aware of active transportation as a means of getting around town,” Mike Darmon, president of GCAT told CTV.

Riders chose between two separate rides starting at Fixed Gear Brewery on Alma Street. One was a 5.5 km route through tree-lined residential streets and city trails. The other was an 11.5 km trek through the Arboretum along the University of Guelph campus.

“You’re going a little slower than in a car and you’re paying attention,” said Tracey Clark, who participated in the ride. “You’re hearing a lot more of what’s going on around you.”

GCAT is also collecting donated bicycles as part of an initiative to offer Canadians without bikes the chance to ride.

“We gave out 11 bikes as a great [start to the project], Darmon said. “We hope to continue the program next year too and give a lot more bikes away.”

Organizers hope events like these will entice cyclists to ride year-round and not just during the warmer months.