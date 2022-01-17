Nearly 100 dogs welcomed to Windsor for a fresh start
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Nearly 100 dogs have arrived in Windsor, ready to start a new life.
Their journey started in El Paso Texas with 93 dogs making the trek to Canada at 3 a.m. Sunday.
The flight full of pups landed in the afternoon and everyone quickly unloaded and prepared the dogs to go to their foster homes, the Windsor/Essex Humane Society said in an update.
The dogs will be required to isolate and adjust for a few weeks with their foster families before they can be adopted.
90+ dogs made their way from @ElPasoAnimalSvc to @windsorhumane yesterday! Thank you to @TitosVodka and El Paso Animal Services for partnering with us to fund this lifesaving flight.#BISSELLHappyTails pic.twitter.com/5gMgLptdJ6— BISSELL Pet Foundation (@BISSELLPets) January 17, 2022
