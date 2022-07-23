Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa

In its 45th year, and after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mattawa River Canoe Race returned Saturday.

97 paddlers in either canoes or kayaks or on a standing paddle board, started at Olmstead Beach and headed out towards the Mattawa River, a 64km paddle.

"It takes between six and eight hours, portages, down Trout Lake, through turtle lake and it continues on from there," said Dave Britton, chair of the North Bay - Mattawa Conservation Authority.

"The Trout Lake, Turtle Lake trip is absolutely gorgeous, limited access to cottages as you get into Turtle Lake and then you travel through Pimissey and in to Mattawa," Britton added.

Paddlers of all ages and experience took part in the race and some travelled from across the province to participate.

"I've been here probably 20 times, plus, I enjoy the race," said one kayaker.

"I enjoy racing period. Whether it's North Bay to Mattawa, New York, Sauble, all races," he added.

For one person canoeing, it's her eighth race, but she told CTV News it never gets easier.

"You become numb after about an hour of the repetitive motion, it is quite painful, but the portages seem to be like a relief," she said.

"Once you stand up, after sitting for so long, you can stretch your legs and get moving a little bit."

For some it was their first time.

"We're just here for fun, see if we can do it, hoping to do it in eight hours and if we're on track to do it in that time then we're doing good," said a canoe duo.

There is also a family and youth race for the event which is only 13km. Launching from Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park, joining the finish line at Mattawa Island with only 1 portage to give beginners and up-and-coming paddlers a taste of the river and the race.

For more information visit the North Bay – Mattawa Conservation Authority website.