Nearly 100 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Toronto involve patients who are not fully vaccinated: city

The City of Toronto says that nearly all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last three months involved people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

In a news release issued Monday, the city said that 98.7 per cent of those hospitalized since May 1 with a known vaccination status had not yet received both doses.

There are currently 17 people in a Toronto hospital with COVID-19, according to the city.

Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa marked the release of the hospitalization information by urging those not yet fully vaccinated, especially youth heading back to school in less than a month, to get a shot.

Right now, the city says that 74.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 81.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

For context, on a provincial level, 73.5 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received two doses and 81.5 per cent have received at least one dose.

City-run immunization clinics are still operating and people can walk in without an appointment from noon to 7 p.m. daily to get a shot.

