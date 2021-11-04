Nearly 12,000 pills stolen from Manitoba pharmacy: RCMP
Nearly 12,000 pills were stolen from a pharmacy in MacGregor, Man., last month.
RCMP officers learned of the break and enter around 10 a.m. on Oct. 26.
When officers got to the pharmacy, the owner told them the suspect went into the pharmacy at some point overnight and left with about 11,700 pills, including opiates, narcotics, and controlled drugs.
RCMP is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 204-723-2024 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Mounties note this is the second incident of pills being stolen from pharmacies in recent days
Just a few days earlier, on Oct. 23, officers responded to a break and enter at a pharmacy in Morden, Man. Officers allege suspects broke into the building and took a number of pill bottles containing narcotics and controlled drugs.
Police are warning the public of the dangers of ingesting prescription medication without the consent of a medical professional.
