Nearly 14 per cent tax increase prompts Wellesley Township town hall

Public concern over an almost 14 per cent tax increase has prompted Wellesley Township to organize a town hall meeting.

Council decided at a Tuesday night meeting to call the town hall for April 26.

A notice on the township's website acknowledges the increase has sparked a "great deal of concern", but also says many social media posts reacting to the decision contain inaccurate and misleading information.

Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak told CTV News Wednesday that about half the increase has to do with debt over the construction of the Wellesley Recreation Complex.

He hopes the meeting will help clarify some of the questions being raised.

"Not everyone's going to come away happy," said Nowak. "But I'm hoping they come away with a better understanding of the challenges that we faced as a community. I hope they understand what this recreation complex is going to look like. It's got something for everybody in there."

The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 26 at the Linwood Community Centre.