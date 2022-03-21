Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later

The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.

Some 3,000 more members signed up before the early-bird deadline on Saturday, bringing the total number of registrants to more than 13,700 – more than four times the size of the meeting in 2018 at which the UCP was created.

The voting is scheduled to happen from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 9 at the Cambridge Hotel in Red Deer. The hotel's website said it can "easily accommodate up to 2,000 attendees," spurring questions about the feasibility of pulling off such a large event.

Caucus spokesperson Dave Prisco told CTV News Edmonton he'd have "more details on logistics likely later this week."

Registration will remain open for another three weeks. However, in order to vote, valid membership was required by March 19.

According to Prisco, UCP membership "more than doubled" leading up to the event.