Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
Some 3,000 more members signed up before the early-bird deadline on Saturday, bringing the total number of registrants to more than 13,700 – more than four times the size of the meeting in 2018 at which the UCP was created.
The voting is scheduled to happen from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 9 at the Cambridge Hotel in Red Deer. The hotel's website said it can "easily accommodate up to 2,000 attendees," spurring questions about the feasibility of pulling off such a large event.
Caucus spokesperson Dave Prisco told CTV News Edmonton he'd have "more details on logistics likely later this week."
Registration will remain open for another three weeks. However, in order to vote, valid membership was required by March 19.
According to Prisco, UCP membership "more than doubled" leading up to the event.
-
Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicleHalifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.
-
Stayner organization awarded $5,000 to continue to support youthA youth centre in Stayner has been awarded $5,000 in vital funding.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics banThe City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: provinceThe centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Regina police involved in province-wide gun amnesty eventThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is one of several municipal police services taking part in a province-wide gun amnesty event, allowing residents to surrender unwanted firearms or ammunition without the threat of facing charges.
-
Victoria supportive housing site nearing completionWork is underway to install approximately 40 modular housing units at a Victoria property bought by the provincial government to house members of the city's homeless population.
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspensionA group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Orillia artist donates proceeds from painting in support of UkraineAn Orillia artist is using his work to support Ukrainians as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict rages on in the country.
-
Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMPA man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.