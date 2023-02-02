Nearly $16K in drugs seized in drug investigation: Woodstock police

A man from Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges after a search warrant revealed he was allegedly in possession of nearly $16,000 in illicit drugs, according to Woodstock police.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), on Jan. 27 a search warrant was executed by the WPS Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the WPS Containment Team, the Canine Unit and Community Response Unit.

The investigation led to the seizure of approximately $15,700 in drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, $3,215 in Canadian currency and property.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old man from Woodstock has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Failure to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody to attend a bail hearing.