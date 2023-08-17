Nearly 190 incidents involving farm equipment and power lines recorded this year

As of Aug. 8, SaskPower has reported 187 incidents involving farm equipment and power infrastructure so far this year.

This marks an increase of 18 incidents from August of 2022 – when 169 incidents were reported.

According to the provincial crown – farm related power line contacts increase during seeding and harvest from right across the province.

“The most important thing to do before operating large equipment around power lines is to have a plan,” said Nidal Dabghi, Director of Safety at SaskPower said in a news release.

“Plan your route ahead of time, make sure you’re aware of where power lines are, and take routine breaks to avoid fatigue. Taking these small steps will help everyone come home safe.”

SaskPower provides info on farm safety practices on its website. Among its recommendations is to use a spotter on the ground, lower equipment when moving from field to field and use the Look Up and Live Map.

In the event of farm equipment coming in contact with a power line – farmers should follow a “safe exit procedure.”

Operators should swing their door wide open while making sure not to touch the outside of the vehicle and make sure that no wires are in your way.

Standing in the doorway of the vehicle, operators should cross their arms in front of their chest with their feet together.

While in the position SaskPower says to jump as far away from the vehicle as possible and hop at least 10 metres away from the vehicle.

While at a safe distance – operators should call 911 immediately.

“Under no circumstances should you return to your vehicle until SaskPower has confirmed the area is safe,” the release read.