Nearly 2,000 ballots cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection advance vote
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Nearly 2,000 voters showed up to cast their ballot during the five days of advance voting in the Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche byelection, Elections Alberta said.
Voters began casting their ballots March 8 to decide who will serve as the new FortMcMurray-Lac la Biche MLA.
The byelection was made necessary following UCP MLA Laila Goodridge’s resignation last August to run for the federal Conservatives.
A total 24,048 electors were eligible to vote during the advance polling period in Fort McMurray- Lac la Biche and surrounding communities, according to Elections Alberta.
There are eight candidates on the ballot, with four candidates representing top polling parties in Alberta.
The full list of candidates:
- Marilyn Burns, Advantage Party of Alberta
- Brian Deheer, Independent
- Paul Hinman, Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta
- Abdulhakim Hussein, Alberta Liberal Party
- Brian Jean, United Conservative Party
- Michelle Landsiedel, Alberta Party
- Ariana Mancini. Alberta NDP
- Steven Mellott, The Independence Party of Alberta
Election day is Tuesday.
