The province released its latest vaccine numbers on Tuesday and it showed 2,477 immunizations have been completed since the vaccine was delivered to Manitoba earlier this month.

Vaccinations will take place at the University of Manitoba's Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus until Dec. 31 and then the clinic will be moved to the RBC Convention Centre.

Vaccines will start at that location on Jan. 4 and appointments are being made for Jan. 4 to 10.

So far, the province said 1,400 first-dose appointments have been made and another 4,700 remain.

The second round of appointments will happen between Jan. 25 and 31.

Currently, the vaccine is available for health-care workers who work with critical care patients, work in long-term care facilities with patients born on or before Dec. 31, 1967, work in acute care facilities with patients born on or before Dec. 31, 1967, or if they are assigned to a COVID clinic or testing site.

Only those who are eligible can make an appointment. The phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.