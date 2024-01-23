Nearly 2 kilograms of contraband cannabis seized in Saint John, N.B.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers arrested two people after seizing 1.9 kilograms of contraband dried cannabis in Saint John, N.B., earlier this month.
According to a Tuesday news release from the province, officers executed a search warrant at Milford Smoke and arrested a 63-year-old delivery driver and a 37-year-old clerk on Jan. 9.
Along with the dried cannabis, officers seized:
- 327 grams of hashish
- 206 flavoured nicotine vapes
- 327 jars/packs of cannabis shatter
- 305 packages of edible gummies/food products
- 113 vape pens
- 672 pre-rolled joints
The two accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 4.
