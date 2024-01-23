Nearly 2 kilograms of contraband cannabis seized in Saint John, N.B.

Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers arrested two people after seizing 1.9 kilograms of contraband dried cannabis in Saint John, N.B., earlier this month.

According to a Tuesday news release from the province, officers executed a search warrant at Milford Smoke and arrested a 63-year-old delivery driver and a 37-year-old clerk on Jan. 9.

Along with the dried cannabis, officers seized:

327 grams of hashish

206 flavoured nicotine vapes

327 jars/packs of cannabis shatter

305 packages of edible gummies/food products

113 vape pens

672 pre-rolled joints

The two accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.