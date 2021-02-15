After a nearly two-week stretch of bone-chilling conditions, the city of Saskatoon is no longer under an extreme cold warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada lifted its warning Monday, which had been in place since a deep freeze descended on the city Feb. 4.

The arctic air that settled in caused the mercury to plummet as low as -41 C and wind chill values at times hovered around the -50 mark.

The persistently frigid temperatures, often accompanied by strong winds, left car engines sputtering and posed risks for the city's most vulnerable.

The warning officially ended at 11:13 a.m., on a day that still promised plenty of chill with a high of -19 expected.

However, temperatures are expected to rise as the week progresses with a high of -1 forecasted for Sunday.