Nearly 20 charges laid after series of break-ins in York Region
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police charged a man accused in a series of break-ins in Aurora and Newmarket with nearly 20 offences.
York Regional Police say they received multiple reports of break-ins and thefts at businesses, primarily restaurants, where the suspect smashed glass to gain entry and stole various valuables.
Police say they identified a 33-year-old man with no fixed address and charged him with 18 counts of breaking, entering, committing theft, and entering with intent.
They say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.
