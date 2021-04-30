Provincial officials recorded nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday, a day after the city reported its lowest new case count in weeks.

The province is reporting 196 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa on Friday. On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health recorded 118 new cases, the lowest such number since April 1.

Provincewide, Ontario is reporting 3,887 new cases on Friday, along with 21 more deaths.

There are 883 people in intensive care units across the province. Thirty-five of them are Ottawa residents.

Ottawa Public Health will release its local data around 12:30 p.m., which sometimes differs from the provincial case numbers.