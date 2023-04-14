Nearly 200 pocket dials to police in less than one day: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they received almost 200 pocket dials to their communications centre within the span of eight hours on Thursday.

If you accidentally call 911, WRPS advise you to stay on the line.

“If you hang up we will try to call and text you back,” a tweet posted by WRPS on Thursday evening read.

In a video, WRPS said their communications centre receives about 800 calls every day.

Police said it is important to keep their phone lines open to ensure those who need their help, get it as fast as possible.