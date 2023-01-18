Nearly 200 stolen appliances recovered by Peel police

Police have recovered nearly 200 stolen appliances that they say were stolen from warehouses across Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police were first dispatched to a commercial logistics warehouse in Brampton on Jan. 7 after receiving a 911 call, indicating that several suspects had been seen loading a truck with appliances.

Police say that investigators were able to identify the suspects and subsequently executed a search warrant at a Mississauga business.

A total of 176 appliances that were stolen from three separate warehouses were recovered during the execution of that search warrant, along with a prohibited handgun and a quantity of ammunition.

Police say that the stolen goods are worth more than $350,000.

Two suspects are facing charges in connection with the investigation but police say that they “believe there are more people involved.”

Devon Taylor, 41, of Toronto, is facing six offences, including theft over $5,000.

Anderson Ramgoolam, 42, of Toronto, is charged with possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.