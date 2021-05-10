Nearly $200K in drugs seized from London residence

London police say they have seized more than $196,000 in drugs after a search of a north end residence.

Officers with the Guns and Drugs section executed a warrant on Spencer Crescent on Friday.

They seized:

461 grams of fentanyl, value $161,350

21 grams of methamphetamine, value $1,680

eight grams of crack cocaine, value $800

960 grams of cannabis, value $9,600

Dilaudid tablets, value $5,020

morphine capsules, value $18,550

18 grams of caffeine (cutting agent)

seven grams of phenacetin (cutting agent)

replica firearm

compound bow

digital scale

$4,075 in cash

As a result of the investigation, two 36-year-old London men have been charged.

One is facing eight charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and failing to comply with a release order.

The second has been charged with one count of drug possession.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at future dates.