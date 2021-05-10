Nearly $200K in drugs seized from London residence
London police say they have seized more than $196,000 in drugs after a search of a north end residence.
Officers with the Guns and Drugs section executed a warrant on Spencer Crescent on Friday.
They seized:
- 461 grams of fentanyl, value $161,350
- 21 grams of methamphetamine, value $1,680
- eight grams of crack cocaine, value $800
- 960 grams of cannabis, value $9,600
- Dilaudid tablets, value $5,020
- morphine capsules, value $18,550
- 18 grams of caffeine (cutting agent)
- seven grams of phenacetin (cutting agent)
- replica firearm
- compound bow
- digital scale
- $4,075 in cash
As a result of the investigation, two 36-year-old London men have been charged.
One is facing eight charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and failing to comply with a release order.
The second has been charged with one count of drug possession.
Both are scheduled to appear in court at future dates.