Nearly $250K in drugs and cash seized by London police

Two loaded guns, along with $198,500 in drugs and $50,000 in cash were seized by London police on Sunday.

The Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit executed search warrants at addressses on Arbour Glen Crescent and North Centre Road, as well as on three vehicles.

Among the items were seized were:

loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun

loaded Glock 9mm handgun

422 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $126,600

719 grams of suspected cocaine, value $71,900

approximately $50,000 in cash

bullet-proof vest

digital scales

Two London men, ages 25 and 20, and a 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man, are jointly facing 13 firearms charges and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The two 25-year-olds were also jointly charged with an additional count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the older London man was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

All three of the accused have upcoming court dates.