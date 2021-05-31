Nearly $3,000 raised in 13th annual Trek for Tourette in Muskoka

The 13th annual Trek for Tourette in Muskoka nearly matched last year's fundraising total, raising almost $3,000 on Sunday for the neurological disorder.

The annual walk saw more than 40 participants from around the region lace up and pound the pavement for the condition of the nervous system, affecting as many as one in 100 Canadian children and adults, which right now doesn't have a cure.

Last year, participants in the Muskoka walk raised close to $3,500, and just like the 2020 trek, Sunday's event was again held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If you are in Bracebridge from now until June 6, you will see the Bracebridge Falls lit up in teal, joining other landmarks across the country like the CN Tower and Niagara Falls to recognize Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month, which runs until June 15.

Anyone looking to donate can find information here.