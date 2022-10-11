Nearly 30,000 meals raised during K-W Oktoberfest parade
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region reports 29,241 meals were raised during the K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday.
The Onkel Hans Food Drive is a central part of the annual parade, which returned this week after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s fundraising total surpasses the 27,506 meals raised in 2019, the last time the parade was held.
“With the prices of essential goods and services, like food, shelter, transportation all steadily increasing throughout the year, this is a much-needed event to help the more than 34,000 individuals in our community in need of food assistance,” said food bank interim CEO Kim Wilhelm.
Those who missed the parade can still contribute online here.
