Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues

Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.

WILDFIRE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning, there is one less active wildfire in northern Ontario compared to Monday with a total of 66, with 25 in the northeast and 41 still in the northwest.

The number of fires not under control has dropped by three in the last 24 hours, for a total of 17, including eight in the northeast and nine in the northwest.

One new fire started Monday in the Sioux Lookout area and it is three hectares in size.

Since the first wildfire of the season April 12, there have been a total of 330 fires, 264 extinguished and more than 293,000 hectares burned – nearly 30,000 ha in one day. Last year, there were only 78 wildfires the whole year.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

The largest fire in the northeast is Cochrane 7, which started June 2 and is still not under control. The wildfire located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border grew more than 7,400 ha in the last 24 hours and is now 34,000 ha in size.

"Intense fire behavior continues to be exhibited by this fire which is not under control," the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in an update Sunday night.

Last week, forest fires prompted the evacuation of hundreds from Fort Albany First Nation.

Cochrane 11 started June 17 and is about five kilometres west of the Far North community. It has grown to about 805 ha.

"A belly tanker helicopter continues to work in conjunction with crews on the ground on the active wildland fire which is not under control, with good progress being made," MNRF said.

Cochrane 12 is about eight kilometres west of Attawapiskat and is being held at around 68 ha.

Fire officials said it is responding well to suppression efforts.

Wawa 3 and Cochrane 6 are being held at 6678 ha and 1,239 ha respectively.

While the following wildfires haven't grown, they are still not considered under control:

Sudbury 17 – 5,857 ha

Chapleau 3 – 3,917 ha

Kirkland Lake 5 – 2,300

Sudbury 10 – 1,370

Chapleau 6 – 1,229

Cochrane 19 – 250 ha

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

As of Tuesday morning, there are still nine wildfires in the northwest that are larger than 10,000 ha.

The biggest fire is still Sioux Lookout 33 at 51,000 ha, which grew nearly 10,000 ha in the last 24 hours. It has been burning since June 11 and is still not under control.

Nipigon 13 is the second largest fire in the northwest at 30,639 ha, but hasn't grown in the last day. It also started June 11 and is not under control.

Three fires in the northwest have grown significantly over the last 24 hours:

Nipigon 9 has grown more than 9,000 ha to 25,639 ha.

Red Lake 28 has grown around 2,000 ha to 18,029 ha.

Nipigon 26 has nearly tripled in size to 2,306 ha.

Meanwhile two northwestern fires that are being observed have gotten smaller:

Red Lake 5 has shrunk nearly 1,000 ha to 11,748 ha.

Sioux Lookout 18 has shrunk 1,376 ha to 2,457 ha.

SMELL OF CAMPFIRE IN THE AIR

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region despite the rain and is affecting the air quality, which the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks rates at the 'very high risk' category for most areas – including Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

North Bay is seeing a bit of a break from the smoke Tuesday morning, but the air quality is expected to deteriorate throughout the day and creep back up to high risk by the evening.

"Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation," the ministry advises the general population.

Adam Ranger, of Public Health Sudbury & Districts, told CTV News that the small particles in the smoke can get into the lungs and cause irritation and health issues.

"You are trying to avoid the fine particulates as well as the concoction of chemicals in the air from burning," Ranger said.

Evan Lizotte of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the smoke is coming from a few places.

"The larger Cochrane fires, such as 7 and 11, and as well as the larger fires on the west coast of Quebec, have been the cause of the smoke," Lizotte said.

"Holdover lightning fires can occur when a fire has been started by lightning and burns beneath the forest floor and it can take about a week for those fires to surface."

The battle is ongoing, he said.

"Cochrane 11 has water bombers, helicopters and will be receiving Mexican crews today," Lizotte said.

"Sudbury 10 and 17 have multiple crews on those fires, and Sudbury 17 will also be receiving Mexican crews."

People with heart or lung problems are at greater risk due to the poor air quality and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities is recommended at this time.

"Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion," the ministry said.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday night or Wednesday, Environment Canada said in its special air quality statements.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the weather alert said.

"Stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains. Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms."

FIRE BAN CONTINUES

With the rain overnight, the forest fire danger rating has been brought down to low throughout much of the region, except the Timmins area to the Quebec border and James Bay coast.

Outdoor fires are still prohibited.

"In addition, we urge residents to use extreme care with any activities that could have the potential of sparking a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other forest floor susceptible to ignition from hot machinery (this can include cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or other mechanical equipment)," the MNRF said.

REMINDERS

With fire suppression efforts continuing, waterbombers will be scooping water from lakes and rivers.

"When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard," MNRF said.

Drones cannot be flown around forest fires.

"When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk," MNRF said.