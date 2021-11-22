iHeartRadio

Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London police

Drugs and cash seized by police on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)

A 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.

The arrest followed the search of a vehicle and a residence on Chepstow Close, just west of Gibbons Park, on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

  • 20,750 grams of marijuana bud, value $207,500
  • 4,193 grams of psilocybin, value $41,930
  • 842 grams of MDMA, value $11,000
  • two full sheets of LSD tabs, value $7,900
  • 54 grams of cocaine, value $5,400
  • various marijuana edibles, value $7,865
  • marijuana vapes, value $4,970
  • marijuana balms, value $3,185
  • psilocybin edibles, value $780
  • drug packaging materials
  • conducted energy weapon
  • flick knife with push button release
  • approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency

Police say the drugs along are cumulatively valued at $290,530.

As a result of the investigation, the 23-year-old is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Feb. 11, 2022.

