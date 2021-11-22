Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London police

A 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.

The arrest followed the search of a vehicle and a residence on Chepstow Close, just west of Gibbons Park, on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

20,750 grams of marijuana bud, value $207,500

4,193 grams of psilocybin, value $41,930

842 grams of MDMA, value $11,000

two full sheets of LSD tabs, value $7,900

54 grams of cocaine, value $5,400

various marijuana edibles, value $7,865

marijuana vapes, value $4,970

marijuana balms, value $3,185

psilocybin edibles, value $780

drug packaging materials

conducted energy weapon

flick knife with push button release

approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency

Police say the drugs along are cumulatively valued at $290,530.

As a result of the investigation, the 23-year-old is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Feb. 11, 2022.