Nearly 3M contraband cigarettes seized in traffic stop: police

Two people have been charged after police seized nearly three million contraband cigarettes in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop after seeing two large trucks "operating suspiciously" in the area of Yellowhead Trail and 85 Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and found two pallets of contraband cigarettes.

As a result, police obtained a search warrant which led to the seizure of seven additional pallets of contraband cigarettes.

In total, nearly three million cigarettes were seized, with an approximate street value of $675,000.

Two people have been charged with trafficking contraband tobacco.

In a similar seizure in December 2022, police seized $207,500 worth of contraband cigarettes.

Police say the two incidents are not related.