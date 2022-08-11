Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations

Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) investigations, called Operation Cairo and Operation Crucible, wrapped up on July 20 and July 28 respectively.

In the first investigation, officers searched two homes in Coventry Hills, seizing the following:

Two loaded handguns;

12,609 grams of methamphetamine;

1,201 grams of fentanyl powder;

3,000 tablets of fentanyl;

412 grams of cocaine, and

$1,025 cash.

ALERT says one of the handguns was with a prohibited over-capacity magazine.

Three people were arrested during Operation Cairo, including:

Martina Valentini, 37, from Calgary;

Emily High, 22, from Calgary, and

Ricardo Smith, 51, from Calgary.

All three are facing multiple drug and firearms-related charges.

In the second investigation, officers searched two homes in Spruce Cliff and Thorncliffe, seizing the following:

Two firearms;

28,355 grams of methamphetamine, and

A Nissan SUV.

ALERT says the Nissan was outfitted with a hidden hydraulic compartment where a handgun was located.

Two people were arrested during Operation Crucible, including:

Matthew Allen, 33, from Calgary, and

Khynnan Ackeral, 18, from Calgary.

ALERT says the meth seizures both rank as some of the organization’s largest.

"In 2021-22, ALERT teams from across the province combined to seize 71.5 kilograms of meth, while seizing 38.2 kilograms the year prior," read a Thursday news release.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.