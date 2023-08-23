Nearly $4,000 in designer perfume stolen in St. Thomas

Police are investigating after a man and a woman allegedly stole $3,700 worth of designer perfume from a store in St. Thomas, Ont. over the weekend.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, on Aug. 21 police were called to a retail store on First Avenue for the report of a theft.

Police soon determined that in the evening hours of Aug. 20, two unknown individuals, a man and a woman, entered into the store and stole two shelves worth of Dior perfume.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark SUV.

Police have released two images to the public in the hopes the suspects can be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.