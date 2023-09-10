Nearly 4,500 runners take to the streets for 2023 Queen City Marathon
Streets across Regina are blocked off for this year’s Queen City Marathon (QCM) as runners from all walks of life complete full, half and 10 kilometre races on Sunday.
The course begins in Wascana Park and spreads across the city including portions of downtown, Lakeview and north of Dewdney Avenue.
A full list of road closures, reduced traffic areas and parking restrictions can be found here. https://runqcm.ca/race-weekend/road-closures
Nearly 4,500 runners were registered to compete in the weekend long event.
In-person races began on Friday with a night time five kilometre race.
Saturday was marked by the children’s mini-marathon as well as the family five kilometre race.
This year the QCM celebrates a new personal best – its 23rd anniversary. The event is Saskatchewan’s largest marathon race weekend according to its website.
The event also serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
A venue of fundraising – the 34 fundraising organizations raised a total of $19,444 as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
More to come…
-
Changes made to N.B.'s Policy 713 create new human rights issues: youth advocateNew Brunswick's child and youth advocate says the latest changes made by the Education Department to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has made it more discriminatory.
-
25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment buildingThe homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.