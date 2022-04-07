Nearly $400k of Sask. COVID-19 fines still unpaid
Nearly $400,000 worth of COVID-19 tickets remains unpaid in Saskatchewan, according to the Ministry of Justice.
As of the end of March, 712 charges have been laid under the Public Health Act.
Of those charges, 191 resulted in convictions.
Only 21 were fully collected, according to the province.
The government says 338 charges are pending a court date and the remaining 183 charges have been withdrawn.
To enforce payments, the province said it can request to have an individual’s driver’s licence suspended.
“Other enforcement methods may include Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) set-off programs, garnishment of wages and bank accounts, seizure of personal property,” the Ministry of Justice told CTV News in an email.
The province implemented its public health order in March 2020, which included rules on gathering sizes and restricted certain businesses from operating. During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, masking has also been mandatory.
In February 2022, all public health orders, including the proof of vaccine or negative test result mandate, ended.
