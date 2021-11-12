Nearly $400K worth of cocaine seized from Lord Roberts area home: Winnipeg police
A 23-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after $380,000 worth of cocaine was found at a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood last month.
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said they began an investigation into a home in the 200 block of Rosedale Avenue after receiving several tips from members of the community.
Police then obtained a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant due to what they described as “suspicious activity” at the home.
On Oct. 18, officers with the guns and gangs unit searched the home and seized 9.5 kilograms of cocaine worth $380,000; a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun; and $280.
Officers arrested and charged Samantha Rose Graham, 23, with several offences including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations. She was taken into custody.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
