Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year, agency says
Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.
One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tapeOne person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.
Indigenous partnerships discussed at petroleum conferenceThe Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina after three years away due to the pandemic.
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children foundSaddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is "actively researching and investigating" the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
'That's momhood': Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attackA front door camera at a home in British Columbia captured the moment when a woman saved her pet goose from an eagle attack, while also nursing her newborn.
Sask. campgrounds set to open for May long weekendJames Matyas says he’s excited to get away for the Victoria Day long weekend. He’ll be heading to Anglin Lake for three nights with a few other families.
Vancouver teardown sells for $1.5 million within 'hours'Even the real estate agent responsible for the sale is surprised by how quickly a $1.5-million teardown in Vancouver was snapped up.
Election signs defaced in Simcoe North triggering OPP investigationGreen Party candidate Krystal Brooks said someone vandalized the election signs on her front lawn with a racist message.
Man stabbed, walks into Forest Lawn McDonald'sA man who was stabbed walked into a Calgary McDonald's restaurant Tuesday and informed a staff member
'Very heartbreaking': Proposed suicide prevention committee rejected by Sask. governmentA bipartisan special committee to address the ongoing mental health, addictions and suicide crisis in Saskatchewan will not be formed, after the government opted to reject motion put forward by the NDP opposition on Tuesday.