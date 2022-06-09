Nearly 50 charges laid during OPP's one-day commercial vehicle inspection blitz
Nottawasaga OPP laid nearly 50 charges during its one-day commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz.
"The majority of commercial motor vehicle operators are responsible and maintain their equipment to acceptable standards," said Traffic Sgt. Eric Steele.
Provincial police say 23 vehicles were inspected on Wednesday in Alliston and seven were removed from the road for equipment repair issues.
Officers also seized two plates for "major safety infractions."
Police say due to their size, weight and loads, commercial motor vehicles have an increased potential to cause serious collisions.
"Mechanical fitness, driver fatigue, improper licencing and/or driving behaviours are contributing concerns," the OPP states.
Police say the violations found during the blitz include overweight vehicles, brake defects, expired annual inspections and insecure loads.
