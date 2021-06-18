Nearly 60 affordable rental homes for seniors, families coming to Victoria

More than 50 affordable rental homes for families and seniors are under construction in Victoria, the province announced Friday.

In total, 58 units will open at a four-storey apartment building located at 11 Chown Pl. in the Gorge area.

The units will be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, and will be reserved for residents with low to moderate household incomes.

The building will also include a communal laundry room, lounge, sundeck and storage rooms, says the province.

"Everyone deserves a home and we know that for many in our region safe, secure and appropriate housing has been simply out of reach," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Friday.

"It’s encouraging to see this investment from the province to help provide much-needed housing for seniors, which also has space for outdoor gathering and connection," she said.

The building is slated to open in fall 2022. The apartments are located on Gorge View Society land, and the society will own and operate the property once it opens.

Construction is estimated to cost $6.1 million, and the province has committed $115,000 to the building as an annual operating subsidy moving forward.

It's currently unclear how many units will be reserved for seniors, and how many are earmarked for families.