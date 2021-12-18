Nearly 7,000 New Brunswick nurses vote to ratify new collective agreement

Nearly 7,000 nurses in New Brunswick have ratified a new contract with the provincial government.

The registered nurses, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses who work in hospitals and community care voted 56 per cent in favour of the deal on Friday.

A tentative agreement was reached after the nurses had voted 92 per cent in favour of a strike to back contract demands.

New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet says she is pleased the deal has been ratified, but poor working conditions and retention and recruitment issues will remain a priority for the union.

The bargaining unit that includes nurse managers and nurse supervisors will conclude voting on their tentative agreement on Dec. 20.

Details of the agreements are being kept confidential for now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.