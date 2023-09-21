Nearly 70 warnings issued in Orillia as OPP targets excessively loud vehicles
A provincial police initiative targeting noisy vehicles in Orillia resulted in nearly 70 warnings as officers focused on educating motorists about excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems.
Police say the enforcement campaign throughout August was launched amid ongoing complaints from residents to the OPP and the City of Orillia.
"The initiative aimed to educate drivers and enforce the Highway Traffic Act," OPP stated.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, motorists are responsible for ensuring their exhaust system meets the requirements of provincial laws, including being in good working order, with no excessive noise or emitting unreasonable smoke.
Police say motor vehicles, including motor-assisted bikes, can't have a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, bypass or similar device.
