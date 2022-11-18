Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP
After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.
On Nov. 15, police say they used a search warrant at a property along Concession 4 in Arran Township.
Police reported seizing methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,140.
The following items of stolen property were also seized:
- Ford F150 pick-up truck
- Dodge Ram pick-up truck
- Dodge Charger
- Ski-Doo GSX snowmobile
- Two Polaris snowmobiles
- Honda TRX All-Terrain Vehicle
- Triton snowmobile trailer
- Stihl concrete saw
- Rolair air compressor
- Nine rifles
- Two Shotguns
- Crossbow with night vision scope
Two antique pistols
Two pellet rifles
Large quantity of ammunition
The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be more than $89,700.
A 53-year-old and a 48-year old both face multiple charges including participating in a criminal organization, break of weapons probation, disobey court order and careless storage of a firearm.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
