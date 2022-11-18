iHeartRadio

Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP


Items seized by South Bruce OPP on Nov. 15, 2022 as part of an investigation in Arran-Elderslie Township. (Source: OPP)

After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.

On Nov. 15, police say they used a search warrant at a property along Concession 4 in Arran Township.

Police reported seizing methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,140.

The following items of stolen property were also seized:

  • Ford F150 pick-up truck
  • Dodge Ram pick-up truck
  • Dodge Charger
  • Ski-Doo GSX snowmobile
  • Two Polaris snowmobiles
  • Honda TRX All-Terrain Vehicle
  • Triton snowmobile trailer
  • Stihl concrete saw
  • Rolair air compressor
  • Nine rifles
  • Two Shotguns
  • Crossbow with night vision scope

Two antique pistols

Two pellet rifles

Large quantity of ammunition

The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be more than $89,700.

A 53-year-old and a 48-year old both face multiple charges including participating in a criminal organization, break of weapons probation, disobey court order and careless storage of a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

