Toronto police made nearly 90 impaired related arrests during this year’s holiday RIDE program.

The annual checks were launched across the city by the service on Nov. 21.

There were 344 holiday RIDE programs deployed in total this year.

As a result of these checks, 87 impaired related arrests were made, police said on Tuesday. Of those arrests, 65 were related to alcohol and 22 were related to drugs.

According to police, 60 drivers were issued three-day licence suspensions during the checks.

Last year, Toronto police arrested 122 people for impaired driving during the holiday RIDE program and suspended the licences of 51 drivers.

Drivers’ licences are suspended for three days if they have a blood alcohol content reading in the “warn” range of between 0.05 and 0.08 per cent.