The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it has added 89 medications to the provincial formulary, including treatments for anaphylactic reactions, kidney cancer and pediatric Crohn’s disease.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement in a news release, noting that 81 of the drugs are generic medications.

“Manitobans dealing with a number of conditions and disorders will now have help in paying for their prescription medications,” she said.

“Medications can be costly and by adding these drugs to the formulary, we are providing better access and lessening the financial burden so patients can focus on being well.”

Some of the medications that have been added to the province’s pharmacare program include:

Emerade for the emergency treatment of anaphylactic reactions;

Ozempic, which treats Type 2 diabetes mellitus;

Tegsedi for the treatment of polyneuropathy for patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis;

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide, which treats pediatric chronic inflammatory arthropathies;

Humira used for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and pediatric Crohn’s disease;

Inlyta, which treats kidney cancer;

Lynparza for the treatment of ovarian cancer;

Xalkori used for the treatment of ROS-1 rearranged non-small cell lung cancer; and

Tri-Jordyna-21, which is a generic form of a name-brand birth control pill.

The 89 medications will be added to the provincial formulary as of today.

In order to be eligible for these medications, Manitobans need to meet pharmacare’s criteria.

Manitobans can search the formulary online.