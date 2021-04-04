Nearly 90 per cent of newly added B.C. flights with COVID-19 exposures were domestic

Nine more flights have been added to British Columbia’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The additions, which were posted on Saturday, April 3, came on the same day that the province reported its highest daily increase in new cases and as Canada reached a grim milestone of 1 million recorded cases.

The most recent flights added to the list either took off from or landed at a Vancouver airport between March 25 and April 1. Only one of the flights was international.



Between Monday, March 29 and Sunday, April 4 the centre has added a total of 34 flights on which there was a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Of those 34 flights, only 3 were international flights, which means that the majority – or 88 per cent – of coronavirus flight exposures posted for B.C. over the past week were domestic.

Details of the newly added flights follow.

March 25, Philippine Airlines 116, Manila to Vancouver

March 26, Air Canada 123, Toronto to Vancouver

March 26, Air Canada 124, Vancouver to Toronto

March 28, Air Canada 115, Toronto to Vancouver

March 28, Air Canada 8211, Vancouver to Prince George

March 29, WestJet 139, Calgary to Vancouver

March 31: Air Canada 115, Toronto to Vancouver

April 1: Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver

April 1: Air Canada 8413, Kelowna to Vancouver

The BCCDC says anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days, the first three of which must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken upon landing.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights.

No such restrictions exist for domestic travellers, though health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a plane with a case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.



